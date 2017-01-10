School district settles sexual assault, bullying claims

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Lincoln County School District No. 2 has agreed to settle a lawsuit alleging its employees failed to protect a student from a bully he accused of sexually assaulting him.

The settlement was reached Friday, days before the case was set for trial. Details of the agreement haven’t been released.

A high school student athlete sued the district in 2015, claiming he was sexually assaulted and bullied by a teammate. He says coaches and district employees were aware the teammate had touched him inappropriately but that they “looked the other way” and allowed the bully to continue participating in school sports.

According to the suit, the alleged suspect was later suspended after he sexually assaulted another student on a school bus.

The school district’s attorney, Matthew Turner, couldn’t be reached for comment.