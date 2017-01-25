Articles Comments

KDLY/KOVE » Wyoming News » Senators seek to repeal death tax

Senators seek to repeal death tax

January 25th, 2017 | Add a Comment

(Washington, D.C.) U.S. Senators Mike Enzi and John Barrasso, both R-Wyo., joined Senator John Thune, R-S.D., to re-introduce legislation to permanently repeal the federal estate tax, better known as the death tax.

Enzi and Barrasso said the bill would permanently abolish the tax on family farms, ranches and small businesses. The senators believe a family’s assets, sometimes built up over generations, should be left in the hands of the family and will be put to better use there in the local community than shipped off to a wasteful Washington.

At its introduction in the Senate, the bill had 24 cosponsors in addition to Enzi and Barrasso. Representative Kristi Noem, R-S.D., introduced the same legislation in the House.

Written by

Got a news story? Email me at: radio2@wyoming.com Be sure and check out our facebook page at: http://www.facebook.com/#!/pages/97-Five-KDLY-Classic-Hits/188034904597272

Filed under: Wyoming News

Leave a Reply

*