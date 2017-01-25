Senators seek to repeal death tax

(Washington, D.C.) U.S. Senators Mike Enzi and John Barrasso, both R-Wyo., joined Senator John Thune, R-S.D., to re-introduce legislation to permanently repeal the federal estate tax, better known as the death tax.

Enzi and Barrasso said the bill would permanently abolish the tax on family farms, ranches and small businesses. The senators believe a family’s assets, sometimes built up over generations, should be left in the hands of the family and will be put to better use there in the local community than shipped off to a wasteful Washington.

At its introduction in the Senate, the bill had 24 cosponsors in addition to Enzi and Barrasso. Representative Kristi Noem, R-S.D., introduced the same legislation in the House.