Sierra Trading Post lays off 40 amid restructuring

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Sierra Trading Post has laid off 40 employees amid a restructuring of the digital operations of its parent company, TJX Companies Inc.

The Cheyenne-based catalog and online retailer announced the layoffs. It was not clear from a company statement whether all of the job losses were in Cheyenne.

TJX spokeswoman Doreen Thompson says TJX, which also owns Marshalls, T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods, created a digital operations group in the last several months to better support is online business in the U.S.

Most of the digital operations are based in Massachusetts. Some Sierra Trading Post employees in Cheyenne were given the chance to relocate. Other jobs were eliminated through restructuring.