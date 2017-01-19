Articles Comments

Sixth-grade teacher pleads not guilty to child porn charges

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Cheyenne sixth-grade teacher has pleaded not guilty to child porn charges in federal court.

34-year-old Matt Bell pleaded not guilty to charges of knowingly attempting to transport child pornography and knowingly attempting to access with intent to view child pornography.

Bell was employed at Henderson Elementary School in Cheyenne. He was placed on paid leave in the fall after school officials learned of the investigation into his conduct.

Court documents say detectives searched Bell’s home in October and recovered 87 images of suspected child pornography on his computer.

