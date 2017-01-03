Snow expected in southern Wyoming, cold gripping state

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The National Weather Service has posted winter storm warnings and watches for parts of southern Wyoming.

The area includes the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, Rock Springs and Evanston. Much of Interstate 80 looks like it will be impacted by the storm.

Evanston in extreme southwest Wyoming could get up to a foot of snow between Tuesday night and Thursday. Five to 10 inches is possible Wednesday in Cheyenne, Laramie, Rock Springs and Pine Bluffs.

Bitter cold temperatures are also gripping the state, with many areas expected to dip below zero at night.