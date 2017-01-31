Snowpack levels look good for Wyoming so far this winter

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Many Wyoming communities are seeing above-average snowpack levels thanks to a cold and wet winter.

Monitors say snowpack ranges from about 125 percent above normal in southeast Wyoming to 160 percent of normal in the central and southeast portions of the state.

National Weather Service meteorologist Richard Emanuel says recent cold and wet weather near Cheyenne may be the result of La Nina, an occasional but natural cooling of the equatorial Pacific and the counterpart of the El Nino climate pattern.

While winter has been good for southern Wyoming snowpack, Chris Nicholson from the state’s climate office says he’s hoping above-average snow predictions will materialize in northeast Wyoming, which has recently been the driest part of the state.