Snowstorm hits Wyoming, heaviest snow along I-80 corridor

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Snow is falling in much of Wyoming as the latest snowstorm makes its way through the state.

The heaviest snow is falling in the southern half, where the National Weather Service is predicting up to 10 inches to fall in low elevation areas.

A winter storm warning has been posted for much of the Interstate 80 corridor, including Cheyenne, Rock Springs, Green River and Evanston.

The interstate was open this (Wednesday) morning but no unnecessary travel was advised on the highway on the west side of Cheyenne.

In addition to the snow, bitter cold air is flowing into the state with below zero temperatures expected throughout the state tonight and tomorrow night.