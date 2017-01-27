Sponsors withdraw House religious freedom measure

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A bill that would have allowed people to sue their employers if their policies about LGBTQ people conflicted with their religious or moral convictions is being withdrawn by its sponsors.

State Republican Reps. Cheri Steinmetz, of Lingle, Sue Wilson, of Cheyenne, and Nathan Winters, of Thermopolis, announced Thursday that they were withdrawing their bill, citing a need for a more thorough discussion about it.

The bill sponsors say they remain committed to safeguarding the free expression of religion.

House Bill 135 drew heavy criticism since it was introduced.

Sabrina King, of the American Civil Liberties Union of Wyoming, said the bill would legalize discrimination against same-sex couples and transgender people.

The gay rights organization Wyoming Equality said it was the most discriminatory of all such proposals in the nation.