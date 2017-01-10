State seeks public comment on graduation requirement changes

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Department of Education is seeking public comment on rules that would change graduation requirements for high school students.

The department is seeking comment on the rules through March 3 before submitting them to Gov. Matt Mead for approval.

The State Board of Education in November voted to approve a revised set of state high school graduation requirements. Among the changes is the removal of tiered diplomas, which indicate levels of proficiency, and a change in how often districts submit reports on their district assessment systems.

Officials say the requirement changes will not affect students’ experiences.