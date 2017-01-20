Study finds Wyoming values supplying schools with internet

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A nonprofit organization aimed at improving internet activity for schools has found that Wyoming is a leader in supplying internet to its campuses.

A study by EducationSuperHighway found that 79 percent of Wyoming school districts report sufficient Wi-Fi, more than the national average.

In a news release Gov. Matt Mead said Wyoming places a high value on education and understands the value of internet connectivity for students in rural regions.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow says broadband internet allows state leaders to focus on supporting teachers and encouraging them to take advantage of the opportunities the internet provides.