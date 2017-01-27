Super Bowl of Dog Mushing Coming to Lander

(LANDER, Wyo.) The Pedigree Stage Stop Race , the largest dog sled race in the lower 48 states, kicks off this weekend.

Downtown Lander will host a “Meet the Mushers” event from 4­­:30–6 p.m when the Lander Stage of the race reaches Lander on Monday (Jan. 30th). Traffic will be closed on the 200 block of Main Street, and dog trucks will line the block. Dogs and mushers will be available to visit, including local hero Jerry Bath. The Lander Bake Ship will also play the 2015 race movie on a loop during this time.

The next morning, Bath and his dogs will line up and put their training to the test in what he calls “the Super Bowl of dog mushing.” He’s finished in the top 10 every year.