Teton County considers Snake River fence settlement

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A potential settlement between Teton County and a property owner would mean fence poles too close to the Snake River would be removed by next summer.

The settlement would end a long fight between the county and Owl Creek Retreat LLC. Owl Creek put up a fence in 2014 to keep trespassers off its property, but the county says the fence was placed in river and wetlands areas.

Owl Creek removed the horizontal part of the fence last fall but argued that the poles didn’t violate county regulations.

Teton County Deputy Attorney Erin Weisman says the settlement calls for the removal of most of the posts but would allow one to be kept every 50 feet. County commissioners will consider the settlement on Tuesday.