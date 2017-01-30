Two Lander men escape serious injury in weekend accident

(LANDER, Wyo.) Two area Lander men escaped serious injury over the weekend after they rolled the pickup they were driving on Morimore Lane.

According to Undersheriff Ryan Lee the 21 year old driver and his 19 year old passenger were exceeding the speed limit when there right front tire left the road, caught some snow and dragged the vehicle from the road, rolling one and a quarter times.

Lee said both had been drinking, however both were well under the legal limit. The 21 year old driver was cited for speeds to fast for conditions and contributing alchol to his underage passenger. The passenger was cited for underage consumption of alcohol.