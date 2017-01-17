University of Wyoming to hire diversity coordinator soon

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The University of Wyoming plans to hire a diversity coordinator soon.

The diversity coordinator will help make sure that students of all backgrounds feel welcome at Wyoming’s only public four-year university.

UW President Laurie Nichols said she’s committed to following through on plans to make the campus welcoming to diverse people and groups.

She calls it a “critical position” for UW.

A search committee is set to begin reviewing candidates but is still taking applications. Nichols hopes to hire a diversity coordinator between March and May.