Articles Comments

KDLY/KOVE » Wyoming News » University of Wyoming to hire diversity coordinator soon

University of Wyoming to hire diversity coordinator soon

January 17th, 2017 | Add a Comment

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The University of Wyoming plans to hire a diversity coordinator soon.

The diversity coordinator will help make sure that students of all backgrounds feel welcome at Wyoming’s only public four-year university.

UW President Laurie Nichols said she’s committed to following through on plans to make the campus welcoming to diverse people and groups.

She calls it a “critical position” for UW.

A search committee is set to begin reviewing candidates but is still taking applications. Nichols hopes to hire a diversity coordinator between March and May.

Written by

Got a news story? Email me at: radio2@wyoming.com Be sure and check out our facebook page at: http://www.facebook.com/#!/pages/97-Five-KDLY-Classic-Hits/188034904597272

Filed under: Wyoming News

Leave a Reply

*