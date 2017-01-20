UW president opposes bill allowing concealed guns on campus

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — University of Wyoming Laurie Nichols says the school is opposing a bill that would allow people to carry concealed weapons on campuses of public colleges.

Nichols said the university will oppose the bill due to concerns about campus safety, including the wellbeing of students at the UW Laboratory School and the Early Care and Education Center where K-8 students and younger children stay.

UW’s current regulations do not allow firearms on campus, except that they can be stored by the UW Police.

Previous attempts at expanding the concealed carry law in Wyoming have failed.