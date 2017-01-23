UW vice president to serve on prestigious advisory council

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — The University of Wyoming’s vice president for research and economic development has been appointed to the Advisory Council for the National Institute of General Medical Sciences.

Bill Gern’s four-year term starts this month.

The council’s roles are to peer review research and research training grant applications assigned to the National Institute of General Medical Sciences; offer advice and recommendations on policy, program development, implementation and evaluation; and advise on other matters of significance to the institute.

The institute is primarily funded by the National Institutes of Health and supports fundamental research that leads to increased understanding of biological processes and advances in disease diagnosis, treatment and prevention.