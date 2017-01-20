Wanted Mississippi man arrested in Wyoming

SHERIDAN, Wyo. (AP) — A 27-year-old man wanted in a Mississippi killing last year has been arrested in Wyoming.

Jeremy Douglas Mcelvin, of Summit, Mississippi, was arrested Wednesday at a residence on a warrant out of Pike County, Mississippi.

Mississippi authorities contacted the Sheridan police after receiving an anonymous tip that Mcelvin was in the northern Wyoming city.

It wasn’t immediately known whether Mcelvin had an attorney.

Detective Lt. Tom Ringley says Mcelvin was being held in the Sheridan County Jail.

Mcelvin was wanted in the death of a 29-year-old McComb man whose body was found in the Bogue (BOH-guh) Chitto River.

Authorities say Cort Gatlin, of McComb, was shot three times in the head.

Two others were arrested last year.