Water Supply Outlook for Wyoming 2017

(LANDER, Wyo.) The National Weather Service in Riverton has released their forecast for the 2017 water outlook for Wyoming.

December 2016 precipitation totals across Wyoming were 170 to 180 percent of average. Precipitation numbers varied between 255 percent of normal over the Wind River Drainage to near 120 percent of normal over the Little Snake Watershed in south central Wyoming. The current water year for October-December of 2016 precipitation across Wyoming is 110 to 115 percent of average.

Mountain snowpack across Wyoming was 105 to 110 percent of median by early January. Snowpack “water” numbers were the highest across basins in central through western Wyoming—varying between 115 to 145 percent of median. Snowpack water numbers across basins in southeastern Wyoming were near to 100 percent of median, and 80 percent of median in the Powder River Basin.

Above normal (110 to 115 percent) snowmelt streamflow volumes are expected across almost all major basins across Wyoming. Above average streamflow volumes are expected across the Wind, Shoshone, Upper Yellowstone, Upper Green, and Sweetwater Watersheds. The Powder, Tongue, Upper Yellowstone, and Little Snake Basins are forecasted to have below to near normal streamflow volumes during the upcoming snowmelt season.

Reservoirs storage across Wyoming are above average at 115 to 125 percent for January.