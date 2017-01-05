Western Wyoming pronghorn migration is late but successful

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Biologists say most pronghorn antelope appear to have successfully completed their annual migration from Jackson Hole to winter stomping grounds in southwest Wyoming.

About 400 pronghorn spend the summer in the Jackson area and then move to sagebrush country in the Upper Green River area south of Pinedale for the winter.

However, this year, about 180 of the animals were spotted at the National Elk Refuge near Jackson in December when they normally would be farther south.

But refuge biologist Eric Cole said most of those pronghorn left in mid-December.

Cole says around 30 to 70 pronghorn have been seen still in the area of the refuge. He says it’s too early to say how they will fare in the months ahead.