Winter closures seek to protect wildlife

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Forest managers in western Wyoming are reporting some skiers and snowboarders are illegally making tracks in winter range closed to protect wildlife.

The winter habitat closures are designed to protect wildlife.

Animals use those areas to conserve energy and survive a long, harsh winter of the Rockies.

Heavy snowfall has pushed animals to the valley floor, which is why there have been so many wildlife encounters in tow

Marisa Wilson, of the Jackson Hole Conservation Alliance, said when humans disturb wildlife in the winter, it can force them to expend precious energy, which can lead to a long, slow death.