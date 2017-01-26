Woman enters not guilty plea in mutilation case

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A 23-year-old woman accused of helping hide the dismembered bodies of two men has pleaded not guilty.

Kylee Collins is scheduled to stand trial in District Court beginning May 22 on a charge of accessory after the fact and two counts of conspiracy to mutilate a dead human body.

Michael Paul Montano has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of mutilation of dead human bodies in the deaths of his childhood friends — 38-year-old Jody Fortuna and 23-year-old and Phillip Brewer. The three grew up together in Sweetwater County.

Their dismembered bodies were found Oct. 8 in plastic totes in the back of Montano’s truck and at a storage rental unit

Both Montano and Collins remain in jail.