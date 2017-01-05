Woman found dead in Wind River near Riverton drowned

RIVERTON, Wyo. (AP) — Authorities say an Arapahoe woman who was found dead in the Wind River south of Riverton accidentally drowned.

39-year-old Michele Brown’s body was found by a passerby Nov. 10, and investigators found a small campsite with some of her personal belongings nearby. Toxicology tests determined she was drunk at the time of her death, and she also had marijuana in her system.

Brown’s boyfriend told officers he had been drinking vodka with her near the river for most of the day Nov. 9. Fremont County Undersheriff Ryan Lee has said it appears the woman stayed in the area after her boyfriend walked away.