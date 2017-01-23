Women’s march draws crowds in Wyoming

LANDER, Wyo. (AP) — About 300 people marched in Lander and hundreds more in Casper and elsewhere around the state to highlight women’s issues and discontent with new President Donald Trump.

In Cheyenne, 1,500 participants marched to support women’s rights and the rights of all people, singing and cheering along the route that concluded at the Wyoming Supreme Court Building.

Marchers carried colorful signs with messages that included “health care is a right,” ”women’s rights equal human rights,” and “keep your laws and hands off my body.”

The march in Lander was one of hundreds that happened Saturday in cities and towns across the country.

A local organizer said the Cheyenne march was not anti-Trump although his election galvanized the movement.