Work begins on Game and Fish lab, office in Laramie
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Construction has begun on a new lab and regional office in Laramie for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
The lab will provide space for forensic work related to wildlife poaching. Currently that work takes place on the University of Wyoming campus.
There will also be a shop for equipment maintenance.
Game and Fish expects the building to be completed in 2018.
