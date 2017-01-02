Articles Comments

KDLY/KOVE » Wyoming News » Work begins on Game and Fish lab, office in Laramie

Work begins on Game and Fish lab, office in Laramie

January 2nd, 2017 | Add a Comment

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Construction has begun on a new lab and regional office in Laramie for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

The lab will provide space for forensic work related to wildlife poaching. Currently that work takes place on the University of Wyoming campus.

There will also be a shop for equipment maintenance.

Game and Fish expects the building to be completed in 2018.

Written by

Got a news story? Email me at: radio2@wyoming.com Be sure and check out our facebook page at: http://www.facebook.com/#!/pages/97-Five-KDLY-Classic-Hits/188034904597272

Filed under: Wyoming News

Leave a Reply

*