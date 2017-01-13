Wrecks and deep snow in wake of western Wyoming snowstorms

EVANSTON, Wyo. (AP) — Weather and excessive speed by some motorists caused a 17-vehicle pileup on Interstate 80 in southwest Wyoming.

Highway Patrol trooper David Homer says no one died and there were no serious injuries in the wreck that occurred about 2 p.m. Wednesday about 15 miles east of Evanston.

Homer says the pileup occurred shortly after a semitrailer rear-ended another truck and jackknifed in the westbound lanes.

Parts of I-80 were closed into Thursday because of the wreck, weather conditions and other accidents.

Also Wednesday, a stranded motorist who went around a road closure gate was rescued on Wyoming Highway 28.

A succession of snowstorms this week buried much of western Wyoming. More than 50 inches of snow accumulated in some mountains and over a foot in the Jackson Hole valley.