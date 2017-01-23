Wyoming congresswoman Cheney says Trump is wrong on NATO

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney says President Donald Trump’s views on NATO are wrong and she hopes he changes them.

In an interview with the Casper Star-Tribune published Sunday ( http://bit.ly/2k4xD30 ), Cheney called NATO “probably the most effective military alliance in history” and pledged to defend it.

Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, is a Republican who was elected to her first term in November.

Throughout his campaign and in recent interviews, Trump challenged the viability of NATO. He has called it obsolete.

Cheney says she does agree with Trump that some NATO members need to raise their defense spending.

She was critical of former President Barack Obama’s foreign policy, saying Obama had ceded influence in the Middle East to Iran, leading to instability and worsening Syria’s civil war.