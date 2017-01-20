Wyoming DEQ to allow Lander Landfill to be filled to Capacity

(Lander) — The Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District has received notice that they will be allowed to fill the Lander Landfill to its design capacity, instead of closing the landfill in 2023.

District Superintendent Andy Frey said the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality’s Solid and Hazardous Waste Division informed the District they would not enforce the previous administrative order mandating the early closure date. “The District is excited about this new development and wishes to thank the WDEQ for working with us on this matter,” Frey said

Frey said the change follows several capacity audit reports for the Lander Landfill showing improved in-place density of the landfilled waste. “These improvements are directly linked to the operational changes adopted by the District over the past few years,” he said. “The biggest change was switching over to in-place waste compaction with specialized equipment in the landfill. Simultaneously, the District discontinued the use of the waste balers that had reached the end of their depreciated life.” Frey said the balers are now only used for baling recyclables.

Changing the use of the balers has already impacted the life of the landfill by adding another 10 years’ worth of capacity (projected closure of approximately 2033).

Extending the life of the Lander Landfill will positively impact the citizens of Fremont County as well as the State of Wyoming in several ways, Frey said. “A few examples include: assisting to maintain disposal fees at the current rate, assisting to offset the reduced revenues realized by the District over the past few years, delaying expenditures for infrastructure at the Sand Draw Landfill when it becomes the primary waste disposal facility in Fremont County, and reducing potential need for financial assistance from the State of Wyoming for landfill closures.”

Over the past five years, the Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District has taken a strict approach to operating efficiently. Changes included in-place waste compaction in the landfills, processing recyclables at a single location, adjusting the accepted recycling commodities driven by global demand, modifying the hours of operation at all facilities and developing volunteer-based operations for rural sites, all resulting in a lower manpower requirement. “The District wishes to thank the public for their input and cooperation as well as the District staff for all of their hard work,” Frey said.