Wyoming lawmakers push for wage gap study with opposing aims

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Two Wyoming lawmakers are joining together to push for a study of the state’s gender wage gap but they disagree on what it will likely show.

Wyoming ranks low on national surveys of the disparity between what men and women are paid.

Both Democratic state Rep. Cathy Connolly of Laramie and Republican Rep. Marti Halverson of Etna think they’re based on bad data. But while Connolly thinks a state study would give more nuanced data on a gap, Halverson thinks it will show it doesn’t exist.

Halverson says that could improve Wyoming’s image. In a state where tourism is the second largest industry, she told state lawmakers Friday that it can’t afford to have people thinking that we’re “backwards and still in pioneer times.”