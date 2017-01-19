Wyoming lawmakers to consider bill on palliative care

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming lawmakers will consider a measure meant to improve the quality of palliative care.

Palliative care is most often used when someone is dying. The medical approach includes pain management specialists, counselors and spiritual advisers.

Jason Mincer of the American Cancer Society says palliative care can also be used to help people with a serious but not necessarily life-threatening disease. The society’s Cancer Action Network supports the Wyoming bill, which is sponsored by Casper Republican Sen. Charlie Scott.

Scott says the bill would create an advisory council to look at palliative care deficiencies in Wyoming and educate the public, doctors and other medical providers about the care.

The council would also help the state health department evaluate the quality of such care.