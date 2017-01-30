Wyoming minimum wage bill rolled back to federal minimum

CHEYENN E, Wyo. (AP) — A proposal to raise the minimum wage in Wyoming has been ratcheted back to match the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

The amended wage change cleared its first hurdle at the state Legislature on Friday.

The bill would not change much for most Wyoming employees, but would no longer make Wyoming tied for the lowest minimum wage in the country among the states that have minimum wages.

Originally, the measure would have raised Wyoming’s minimum wage to $9.50 an hour.

But the increase was not palatable to members of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee, which amended the bill.

Wyoming’s current minimum wage is $5.15 an hour, which can be paid by employers not covered by the federal minimum wage.