Wyoming politicians, leaders attend Trump inauguration

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Gov. Matt Mead is among those from Wyoming who planned to attend Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration.

Mead joined Wyoming’s congressional delegation and at least two dozen other Wyoming Republicans for the inaugural events.

Mead spokesman David Bush says events like the inauguration are good opportunities for the governor to meet members of the incoming administration, discuss Wyoming’s priorities and show love of country.

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney said that she would be at the inauguration and criticized the dozens of House Democrats who have said they are boycotting Trump’s inauguration.

She said she had sat on the platform behind the podium at President Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009, even though she didn’t vote for him or agree with his policies.