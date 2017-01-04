KDLY/KOVE » Wyoming News » Wyoming Purple Heart solders get lifetime hunting
Wyoming Purple Heart solders get lifetime hunting
(LANDER, Wyo.) Wyoming residents who are recipients of a United States Military Purple Heart Medal now can receive a complimentary, lifetime combination game bird/small game/fishing license. The new Game and Fish Commission regulation went into effect Jan. 1, (2017). Individuals must apply for the complimentary license at any regional Game and Fish office.
Application information is on the Game and Fish website.
Filed under: Wyoming News