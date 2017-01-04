Articles Comments

KDLY/KOVE » Wyoming News » Wyoming Purple Heart solders get lifetime hunting

Wyoming Purple Heart solders get lifetime hunting

January 4th, 2017 | Add a Comment

(LANDER, Wyo.) Wyoming residents who are recipients of a United States Military Purple Heart Medal now can receive a complimentary, lifetime combination game bird/small game/fishing license. The new Game and Fish Commission regulation went into effect Jan. 1, (2017). Individuals must apply for the complimentary license at any regional Game and Fish office.

Application information is on the Game and Fish website.

Written by

Got a news story? Email me at: radio2@wyoming.com Be sure and check out our facebook page at: http://www.facebook.com/#!/pages/97-Five-KDLY-Classic-Hits/188034904597272

Filed under: Wyoming News

Leave a Reply

*