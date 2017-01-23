Wyoming Senate president kills public lands bill

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — It appears a proposed constitutional amendment providing for state management of public lands won’t be coming out of the Wyoming Legislature this session.

Senate President Eli Bebout says he will effectively kill the idea by not assigning the proposal to a committee for review. Instead, legislative leaders say they will work with President Donald Trump’s administration on managing the federal lands in Wyoming.

Bebout said the intent of the proposed amendment has been misconstrued.

The proposal specified how the state would have managed the lands. For instance, the lands would have to be operated for multiple use.

Supporters of the constitutional amendment contend the state can better manage the public land, but sportsmen and conservation groups mobilized against it, saying it was a bad idea.