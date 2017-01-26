Wyoming task force works on improving bike, pedestrian paths

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Task Force is continuing to examine the health and potential economic benefits of nonmotorized transportation in the state.

The group is holding a phone meeting on Monday to discuss its findings and the public is encouraged to listen in.

The 13-member task force was formed last year to study bicycle and pedestrian pathways and natural surface trails in the state.

The task force is coming up with solutions for how Wyoming can improve in the areas of nonmotorized transportation.

The group is accepting public feedback on its report, which is due to Gov. Matt Mead by Oct. 1.