Wyoming’s Wind River Country Locations Listed in Bestseller

Wyoming’s Wind River Country made the book of “1,000 Places to See in the United States and Canada Before You Die.” Three times.

The #1 New York Times Bestseller touts the backcountry beauty of the Wind River Mountains, the horse-lover’s dream of Bitterroot Ranch and the remarkable restoration of Historic South Pass City, all of which are situated within Fremont County’s borders.

The locals know there’s much more in Wind River Country to add to this list. Close neighbors like global attractions Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks also sit on this famous list. Nonetheless, the Winds, Bitterroot Ranch, and Historic South Pass City are excellent places to start, whether you’re a history buff, horseback rider, fly-fisher or outdoorsperson.

“Considered by many to be the top backcountry hiking and climbing destination in Wyoming, the Wind River Mountains offer 700 miles of trails to high-country lakes, alpine meadows, glacier-carved cirques, and towering granite pinnacles. Three different wilderness areas protect the Wind River high country, with turret-like alps visible for over 100 miles from the state’s sagebrush rangeland,” author Patricia Schultz writes of Wind River Country.

In the northern high country of the county sits Bitterroot Ranch, one of Schultz’ favorite spots to recommend: “Mel and Bayard Fox own and operate this 1,300-acre rider’s paradise with a dozen hand-hewn log cabins, some a century old, scattered along the trout stream that runs through it,” she writes before diving into glowing details about the horses, the setting, and the fly-fishing.

Schultz describes Historic South Pass City and Atlantic City in terms of the rich American history and the fun experiences of today.

“Today, South Pass City, a state historic site and one of the most intact frontier ghost towns in the American West, has been carefully restored,” she writes. “Many of the town’s original buildings are open for viewing, including saloons, cabins, a general store, and a small mine. In summer, the dusty streets and boardwalks bustle with actors and merchants in period costumes; you may even get a chance to hone your gold- panning skills.”

Travelers looking for the best of Wyoming will find it in Wind River Country’s mountains, stories, and people. You simply must see it before you die.

About Wind River Country/Fremont County