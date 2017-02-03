65-year-old Torrington inmate dies after lengthy illness

TORRINGTON, Wyo. (AP) — A 65-year-old inmate at a medium correctional facility in Torrington has died after a lengthy illness.

Wyoming Department of Corrections officials say Charles Daniel Shamblen died Thursday, and an autopsy is planned. They did not describe his illness.

A district judge in Fremont County sentenced Shamblen in 2009 to 15 to 20 years in prison for second-degree sexual abuse of a minor.