APNewsBreak: Deal allows Yellowstone bison slaughter

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana and federal officials have reached a deal that allows the mass slaughter of wild bison migrating from Yellowstone National Park, while sparing 25 animals that American Indians want.

The Associated Press obtained details of the agreement Thursday.

The spared animals will be kept at a government research facility to monitor for disease and later relocated to Montana’s Fort Peck Reservation.

A dispute over their fate had stalled the park’s plans to kill up to 1,300 bison this winter to curb the species’ migration into Montana.

Park administrators last year proposed relocating a small group of bison to the reservation as an alternative to slaughter.

When Montana livestock officials objected over disease concerns, park officials said they would kill the animals. Gov. Steve Bullock temporarily halted all slaughters on Jan. 19, lifting that order Thursday.