Casper woman pleads not guilty to theft from elderly man

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A 58-year-old Casper woman has denied charges that she stole more than $48,000 from an 89-year-old man.

Tamara Kay Voelker pleaded not guilty to one count of theft and one count of exploitation of a vulnerable adult during her arraignment Tuesday in District Court.

Investigators accuse Voelker of befriending the victim and then becoming his caregiver after his wife passed away.

They say she used the victim’s money to pay for her rent and utilities and charged items to the victim’s credit cards without his knowledge from January 2015 through April 2016.

Voelker remains in custody.