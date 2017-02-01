KDLY/KOVE » Wyoming News » Cheyenne man gets prison for stealing patrol vehicle
Cheyenne man gets prison for stealing patrol vehicle
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming man charged with stealing an unmarked patrol vehicle that was parked in front a Laramie County deputy’s home has been sentenced to three to five years in prison.
Senio Nuu was sentenced after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of theft.
The 33-year-old had initially been charged with aggravated burglary because firearms were inside the vehicle, which was stolen in Cheyenne, taken to a McDonald’s restaurant and then abandoned.
Defense attorney David Hopkinson says his client just “saw a car and decided to take it” and didn’t intend to steal law enforcement equipment.
Nuu’s co-defendant, 26-year-old Tevin Taylor, is awaiting sentencing for receiving and/or concealing stolen property.
Taylor says Nuu gave him a shotgun and a tactical vest found in the vehicle.
