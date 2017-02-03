Congress acts to overturn Obama era regulation aimed at coal

Washington, D.C.– Congress passed its first resolution that would overturn an Obama Administration regulation that was aimed at limiting coal production. The Senate voted today to send the resolution of disapproval to President Trump’s desk. The measure would end the “stream protection rule” issued by the Department of the Interior last year.

U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., hailed the vote as not only being important for coal communities, but also the first in a series of votes Congress should take to overturn last-minute and overreaching Obama era regulations.

Enzi said “The Department of the Interior’s ‘stream protection rule’ is clearly aimed more at stopping coal production than protecting the environment.”