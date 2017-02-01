Constitutional amendment would restrict courts on education

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Senate committee has endorsed a constitutional amendment that would prohibit Wyoming courts from dictating how much money the state should spend on its K-12 public education and mandating higher taxes for schools.

The Senate Education Committee voted 3-2 Wednesday to send the proposal to the full Senate for debate.

Republican Sen. Dave Kinskey, of Sheridan, says school funding levels should be determined by the Legislature. He says lawmakers have little room to address the current downturn in state revenue because court rulings restrict what they can do on education spending.

Democratic Sen. Chris Rothfuss, of Laramie, opposed the proposal, saying it’s an attempt by legislators to avoid having to address tax increases.

If adopted by the Legislature, the proposal would go on the next statewide general election ballot.