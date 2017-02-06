Driver killed in collision west of Casper

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a crash about 60 miles west of Casper on U.S. Highway 20.

Marl Priest, interim supervisor for the highway patrol said the driver was traveling west when his vehicle slid on ice as he tried to pass another vehicle.

An eastbound vehicle struck the car.

The victim’s name wasn’t released pending notification of family.