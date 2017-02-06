Ethete woman sentenced for fatal drunken driving crash

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A 30-year-old Ethete woman has been sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison for the death of a 50-year-old man in a drunken driving crash last summer on the Wind River Indian Reservation.

Rita Mae Willow was sentenced Wednesday for involuntary manslaughter by U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl, who also ordered her to pay just over $2,100 in restitution.

Willow was charged after a July 18 crash near Ethete that killed her passenger, Allison Tyrone Trosper Sr. He suffered a skull fracture when he was thrown from Willow’s truck in the rollover crash.

Prosecutors say a test after the crash indicated Willow’s blood alcohol level was 0.24 percent — three times the legal limit for driving in Wyoming.