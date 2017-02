Fremont County Commission agenda for Feb. 7, 2017

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS’ CHAMBERS

FREMONT COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 450 N 2ND STREET, ROOM 205, LANDER, WY 82520

Travis Becker (Chairman), Larry Allen (Vice-Chairman), Ray Price, Jennifer McCarty and Clarence Thomas

TENTATIVE AGENDA

SUBJECT TO CHANGE AT ANY TIME

FEBRUARY 7, 2017

PRELIMINARY:

9:00 A.M.: A. CALL TO ORDER

QUORUM PRESENT PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE OPENING PRAYER APPROVAL OF AGENDA APPROVAL OF MINUTES ACCEPTANCE OF REGULAR BILLS ACCEPTANCE OF TITLE 25 BILLS SIGNATURE FILE COMMUNICATIONS

REPORTS/APPOINTMENTS:

9:15 A.M.: PUBLIC COMMENT

9:30 A.M.: TRANSPORTATION SUPERINTENDENT DAVE PENDLETON – DEPARTMENT UPDATE

10:10 A.M.: WILLIAM PEDEN – WEED AND PEST CONTROL DISTRICT BOARD INTERVIEW

10:20 A.M. BREAK

10:30 A.M.: WIND RIVER RANGER DISTRICT RANGER RICK METZGER AND WASHAKIE DISTRICT RANGER STEVE SCHACHT – SHOSHONE NATIONAL FOREST UPDATES

11:00 A.M.: VOLUNTEERS OF AMERICA PROGRAM DIRECTOR SHELLEY MBONU – CENTER OF HOPE QUARTERLY REPORT

11:15 A.M.: INTERIM LIBRARY DIRECTOR JEANNETTE WOODWARD – PERSONNEL UPDATE

11:30 A.M.: FREMONT COUNSELING SERVICES EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR SCOTT HAYES – GATEKEEPER GRANT APPLICATION

11:45 A.M.: INTERIM PUBLIC HEALTH SUPERVISOR KATHY LAIDLAW – GRANT APPLICATION REVIEW

12:00 P.M.: LUNCH

1:30 P.M.: LeCLAIR IRRIGATION DISTRICT REPRESENTATIVE BOBBY LANE – RESTORATION FRAMEWORK ON THE WIND RIVER

2:00 P.M.: COUNTY CLERK JULIE FREESE

EXECUTIVE SESSION – PERSONNEL PERSONNEL UPDATES BENEFITS HANDBOOK – FINAL APPROVAL PENDING HOLIDAY PAY DISCUSSION BUDGET PROCESS WORK SESSION

NEW BUSINESS:

COMMISSIONER MEETING REPORTS COUNTY CLERK REPORTS/QUESTIONS ELECTED OFFICIALS’ CONCERNS

IV. OLD BUSINESS:

V. ADJOURNMENT:

PROTOCOL REMINDERS: Silence cell phones – Address the Chairman – State your name for the record