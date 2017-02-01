This week the City of Lander has had a number of residents reporting frozen water lines, many whom have never had problems before. The frost level is at 56″ to 60″ inches deep in areas around town. Most of the City water mains are buried about six feet below the surface, so the frost level is getting close. It may be prudent to start running water, especially if you are in an area that may have a shallow service line or if you do not know how deep your water and sewer lines are buried.

If you have been running water to keep from freezing – DO NOT STOP! Even though the outdoor temperature may be warmer, it serves to drive the frost deeper into the ground and you could freeze up! Please do not stop running your water until you hear announcements on the radio that it is safe to do so and the water needs to run 24 hours a day. The freeze potential usually runs into mid to late March.