Gun bills win House approval; go to Senate

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming House of Representatives has approved three gun bills and sent them to the Senate.

House Bill 136 would allow people with concealed-carry permits to bring firearms onto college campuses. House Bill 137 repeals gun free zones at governmental meetings. And House Bill 194 allows school boards the option of allowing district employees to carry firearms.

In recent years, the House has endorsed legislation to loosen gun laws. However, the Senate has been much less receptive to some gun legislation.