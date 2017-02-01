House committee advances bill criminalizing sexting

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A legislative committee has approved a bill that would make it a crime for teens to exchange nude images of themselves.

The bill was recommended out of the House Minerals Committee by an 8-1 vote on Monday.

The proposal would create new crimes of dissemination or possession of a nude image of a minor by a minor in the first, second and third degrees, respectively. An exception would be made if the minor came into possession of an image inadvertently and tried to destroy the image or notify someone with authority.

The punishment for these crimes would range from a fine to up to six months in a juvenile detention facility.