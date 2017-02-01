James Forrest Scott Services

James Forrest Scott of Lander, Wyoming, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2017, at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. He died at age 75 following a brief illness.

Mr. Scott was born on September 8, 1941, in Anniston, Alabama to A.B. and Betty Scott. He was a graduate of Alexandria High School in Alexandria, Alabama in 1959 and began a career of government service at the Anniston Army Depot. He retired in 1997 from civil service as Safety Manager at Hill Air Force Base in Clearfield, Utah. He then realized a lifelong dream when he relocated to Wyoming.

After moving to Lander, Mr. Scott faithfully attended and served at the Lander Independent Baptist Church. He was an avid outdoorsman whose favorite pastimes were hunting and fishing. He especially enjoyed spending time outdoors with his son and his four grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by both of his parents. He is survived by his beloved wife, Gloria; his two sisters, Betty Joyce Nunnally and Judy Diane Burt; his daughter, Maria Parton and her daughter Abigail; and his son and daughter-in-law, James Forrest Scott II and Krystal Scott, and their children: Drake, Gage, and Mallory.

Visitation will be held at the Lander Independent Baptist Church on Thursday, February 2, 2017 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will also be held at the church on Friday, February 3, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.