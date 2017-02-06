Proposed bills would expand Hathaway eligibility in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming lawmakers are considering three bills that could allow more students to get Hathaway scholarships to attend the state’s flagship university and state community colleges.

A bill sponsored by Republican House Speaker Steve Harshman of Casper would allow two students in each of Wyoming’s neighboring states to apply.

Democratic Rep. Mike Giureau of Jackson is sponsoring a bill to allow non-U.S. citizens or permanent residents to apply for the scholarship — as long as they are Wyoming residents and are pursuing citizenship.

Republican Rep. Bill Henderson of Cheyenne has introduced a bill to extend the time a high school graduate has to apply for a Hathaway scholarship from two years to four years.