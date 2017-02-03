Articles Comments

Snowboarder pulled by ATV near Rock Springs crashes, dies

Snowboarder pulled by ATV near Rock Springs crashes, dies

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) — A snowboarder who was being towed by an ATV north of Rock Springs crashed and suffered fatal head injuries.

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell says 37-year-old Brandon Adamson, of Reliance, crashed Wednesday afternoon and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The 49-year-old man driving the ATV told investigators he was towing Adamson with a rope on the snowy streets when Adamson lost control and crashed. The sheriff’s office did not say how fast the ATV was traveling or if Adamson was wearing a helmet.

The case has been forwarded to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office to be reviewed.

